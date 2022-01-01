Sylvette CORBIERE (BELLEC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES PICOTIERES- Sanary sur mer 1962 - 1967
-
ECOLE BONGRAINE- La rochelle 1962 - 1968
-
CES DE TASDON- La rochelle 1968 - 1969
-
Lycée Jean Dautet- La rochelle 1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Léonce Vieljeux- La rochelle 1973 - 1975
-
Ecole Inter-armée Du Personnel Militaire Féminin- Caen 1976 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
Armee De L'air- Rochefort 1976 - 1977
-
Armée De L'air- Avord 1977 - 1978
-
Armée De L'air- Cognac 1978 - 1988
-
ARMEE DE L AIR- Orleans 1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvette CORBIERE (BELLEC)
-
Vit à :
SAINT RAPHAEL, France
-
Née le :
6 janv. 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicienne réseau
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2