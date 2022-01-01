RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de LilleLe résultat du brevet à Courcelles-lès-Lens
Sylviane PREVOST (DRUELLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean De Saint-aubert- Libercourt 1979 - 1984
-
LYCEES LEP OIGNIES- Oignies
BEP Agent de secrétariat1984 - 1986
-
GRETA- Henin beaumont 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Arfem Jean Mace - Formation alternée 16-25ans ''Vendeuse'' (Autre)- Lens 1986 - 1987
-
Aux 2 Lauriers - S.I.V.P. ''Vendeuse'' (Autre)- Carvin 1988 - 1988
-
Cantine Langlet - T.U.C. Employée de collectivité (Autre)- Libercourt 1988 - 1989
-
Neptune - Agent de maintenance (Autre)- Oignies 1989 - 1990
-
Afsicol - Stage ''E.S.A.C.'' (Autre)- Carvin 1990 - 1991
-
Confédération Générale Du Logement - C.E.S. Agent Administratif/Opératrice de saisie (Autre)- Paris 1992 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylviane PREVOST (DRUELLE)
-
Vit à :
COURCELLES LES LENS, France
-
Née le :
9 déc. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour Toi
Profession :
Au foyer
Situation familiale :
marié(e)