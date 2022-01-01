Sylvie ALLIAUME (FLAUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Rue De L'alma- Cherbourg
la maternelle1966 - 1968
-
Ecole Gibert-zola- Cherbourg
le primaire1968 - 1973
-
COLLEGE VICTOR GRIGNARD- Cherbourg
6e1973 - 1975
-
Collège La Tourelle- Quimper
5e Ã 3e1974 - 1977
-
Lycée Cornouaille- Quimper
2nde et 1Ã¨re1977 - 1979
-
Lycée Gabriel Guist'hau- Nantes
Terminale Bac A littÃ©raire1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Vial- Nantes
BTS SecrÃ©tariat Trilingue1980 - 1982
Parcours club
-
CERCLE CELTIQUE EOSTIGED AR STANGALA KERFEUNTEUN- Quimper 1975 - 1979
-
CCBO- Orvault 1979 - 1981
-
FOLK CLUB LA PIBOLE- Nantes 1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
DEKYTSPOTTER - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Saint herblain
SecrÃ©taire et standardiste1982 - 1983
-
COFRAN - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- La rochelle
Assistante commerciale Export1983 - 1987
-
Bollore S.a. - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Quimper
Assistante commerciale Export1987 - 1989
-
Hobie Cat Europe - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Toulon
SecrÃ©taire de Direction1989 - 1990
-
AGRR - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Brest
SecrÃ©taire1991 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvie ALLIAUME (FLAUX)
-
Vit Ã :
BRUC SUR AFF, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après beaucoup de déménagements, je suis de retour en terre bretonne et je cherche à retrouver tous ceux qui ont compté pour moi lors de mes déplacements. Je souhaiterais aussi avoir des nouvelles de mes amis de primaire de Cherbourg (Corinne, Sophie, Christine G., Eric, Richard et François). Alors, bienvenue à tous !
Profession :
Communicateur animalier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sylvie ALLIAUME (FLAUX) a reconnu Sylvie ALLIAUME (FLAUX) sur la photo 4ème A ?