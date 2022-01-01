Sylvie ALLIAUME (FLAUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • DEKYTSPOTTER  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Saint herblain

    SecrÃ©taire et standardiste

    1982 - 1983

  • COFRAN  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  La rochelle

    Assistante commerciale Export

    1983 - 1987

  • Bollore S.a.  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Quimper

    Assistante commerciale Export

    1987 - 1989

  • Hobie Cat Europe  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Toulon

    SecrÃ©taire de Direction

    1989 - 1990

  • AGRR  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Brest

    SecrÃ©taire

    1991 - 1991

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Après beaucoup de déménagements, je suis de retour en terre bretonne et je cherche à retrouver tous ceux qui ont compté pour moi lors de mes déplacements. Je souhaiterais aussi avoir des nouvelles de mes amis de primaire de Cherbourg (Corinne, Sophie, Christine G., Eric, Richard et François). Alors, bienvenue à tous !

  • Profession :

    Communicateur animalier

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :