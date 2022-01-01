RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Colmar dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LIBERMANN- Illkirch graffenstaden 1976 - 1979
-
ECOLE LIBERMANN- Illkirch graffenstaden 1980 - 1981
-
Collège Jean De La Fontaine- Geispolsheim 1982 - 1985
-
GEISPOLSHEIM GARE- Geispolsheim 1984 - 2007
-
Cfa Du Lycée Professionnel Jean Frédéric Oberlin- Strasbourg 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Pharmacie Des Cèdres - Employée (Autre)- Illkirch graffenstaden 1989 - 1993
-
Cabinet D'othodontie - Employée (Autre)- Strasbourg 1993 - 1995
-
Lilly - Ouvrière (Production)- FEGERSHEIM 1996 - 1997
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Employée (Autre)- ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN 1997 - 1998
-
ASAT - Employée (Autre)- Maxeville 1998 - 1999
-
FAURE ET MACHET - Ouvrière (Production)- Woippy 1999 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvie BACH
-
Vit à :
COLMAR, France
-
Née le :
5 mai 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Içi pour retrouver mes vieux potes
Profession :
Mere au foyer
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible