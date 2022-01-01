Sylvie BRIS (THOMAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Brioux sur boutonne 1966 - 1971
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvie BRIS (THOMAS)
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEJESUS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
27 mai 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
COLLABORATRICE ASSURANCES
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Croatie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
Sylvie BRIS (THOMAS) a reconnu Sylvie BRIS (THOMAS) sur la photo 4 ème
-
Sylvie BRIS (THOMAS) a reconnu Sylvie BRIS (THOMAS) sur la photo 4 ème