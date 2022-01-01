Sylvie COURRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PIERRE CURIE- Gentilly 1970 - maintenant
-
ECOLE GUSTAVE COURBET- Gentilly 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Pierre Curie- Gentilly 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Darius Milhaud- Le kremlin bicetre 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Pierre Curie- Gentilly 2008 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvie COURRIER
-
Vit à :
CHATEAU LANDON, France
-
Née en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sylvie COURRIER a reconnu Sylvie COURRIER sur la photo Moyenne section
-
Sylvie COURRIER a reconnu Sylvie COURRIER sur la photo Grande section