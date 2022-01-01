Sylvie DUAULT (LE DU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Gallo Peints (Maxent)- Maxent 1968 - 1974
-
Collège Du Querpon- Maure de bretagne 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Professionnel Bréquigny- Rennes 1978 - 1982
-
GENIE BIOLOGIE ABB- Quimper 1982 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvie DUAULT (LE DU)
-
Vit Ã :
REDON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
2 oct. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicienne de laboratoire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sylvie DUAULT (LE DU) a reconnu Sylvie DUAULT (LE DU) sur la photo 3ème B
-
Sylvie DUAULT (LE DU) a reconnu Sylvie DUAULT (LE DU) sur la photo 5ème B