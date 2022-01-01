Sylvie GRISONI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Bois colombes 1967 - 1970
-
Lycée Albert Camus- Bois colombes 1970 - 1977
-
FAC DE SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES- Nanterre 1977 - 1981
-
Université Paris X : Ufr Sciences Psychologiques Et Sciences De L'education- Nanterre 1977 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
OCIL - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris
Chef de service adjoint1981 - 1990
-
LES NOUVEAUX CONSTRUCTEURS SA - Cadre dirigeant (Direction générale)- Paris
responsable de la filiale de gestion immobilière1990 - 1992
-
Mairie D'épinay Sur Seine - Cadre territorial (Administratif)- Epinay sur seine
responsable du service logement- chargée de mission habitat1992 - 1998
-
OPAC DE PARIS - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Paris
responsable de gestion locative1998 - 2002
-
R.i.v.p. - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Paris
Chef de service2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvie GRISONI
-
Vit à :
LA GARENNE COLOMBES, France
-
Née en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de service-logement social
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
