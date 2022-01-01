Sylvie GRISONI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • OCIL  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    Chef de service adjoint

    1981 - 1990

  • LES NOUVEAUX CONSTRUCTEURS SA  - Cadre dirigeant (Direction générale)

     -  Paris

    responsable de la filiale de gestion immobilière

    1990 - 1992

  • Mairie D'épinay Sur Seine  - Cadre territorial (Administratif)

     -  Epinay sur seine

    responsable du service logement- chargée de mission habitat

    1992 - 1998

  • OPAC DE PARIS  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Paris

    responsable de gestion locative

    1998 - 2002

  • R.i.v.p.  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Paris

    Chef de service

    2003 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sylvie GRISONI

  • Vit à :

    LA GARENNE COLOMBES, France

  • Née en :

    1960 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de service-logement social

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

