Sylvie LE STRAT (VIOLETTE)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE FONTENAY- Nogent sur marne 1964 - 1967
ECOLE MONTALEMBERT- Nogent sur marne 1967 - 1971
Collège Montalembert- Nogent sur marne 1971 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
Groupama- GENTILLY 1991 - 2007
Groupama- OLIVET 2007 - maintenant
Gan Assurances Nantes- Nantes 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sylvie LE STRAT (VIOLETTE)
Vit à :
ORLEANS, France
Née en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
