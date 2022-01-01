Sylvie MAILLOTTE (THIBAUDEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE IRENE JOLIOT CURIE- Crosne 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Tremblay en france 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée Polyvalent- Villepinte 1984 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan - Secrétaire commerciale (Administratif)- FONTENAY SOUS BOIS 1988 - 2000
-
-
Auchan - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)- SERRIS 2000 - 2007
-
VOYAGES STEPIEN - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Drancy 2007 - 2008
-
Habitat Plus - Secrétaire commerciale (Administratif)- La roche sur yon 2008 - 2012
-
AGENCE PLAGE - Négociatrice immobilier (Commercial)- Les sables d'olonne 2012 - 2014
-
Nexity - LOCATION (Commercial)- 2016 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvie MAILLOTTE (THIBAUDEAU)
-
Vit à :
LES SABLES D'OLONNE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Petit coucou....
Profession :
ASSISTANTE TECHNIQUE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
