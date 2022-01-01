Sylvie MAILLOTTE (THIBAUDEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Auchan  - Secrétaire commerciale (Administratif)

     -  FONTENAY SOUS BOIS 1988 - 2000

  • Auchan  - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  SERRIS 2000 - 2007

  • VOYAGES STEPIEN  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Drancy 2007 - 2008

  • Habitat Plus  - Secrétaire commerciale (Administratif)

     -  La roche sur yon 2008 - 2012

  • AGENCE PLAGE  - Négociatrice immobilier (Commercial)

     -  Les sables d'olonne 2012 - 2014

  • Nexity  - LOCATION (Commercial)

     -  2016 - 2017

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Petit coucou....

  • Profession :

    ASSISTANTE TECHNIQUE

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

