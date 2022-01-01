Sylvie MARJOLET (GUINOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Nieuil)- Nieuil 1973 - 1978
Collège Jean Michaud- Roumazieres loubert 1978 - 1982
Lycée Emile Roux- Confolens 1982 - 1986
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Limoges 1986 - 1988
Ifsic - Institut De Formation Supérieure En Informatique Et Communication- Rennes
MIAGE1988 - 1990
A propos
Général
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvie MARJOLET (GUINOT)
Vit Ã :
CHAMBOURG SUR INDRE, France
NÃ©e en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Informaticienne et praticienne de shiatsu
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Sylvie MARJOLET (GUINOT) a reconnu Emmanuelle GROMYKHOV (DUPUY) sur la photo 3ème A
Sylvie MARJOLET (GUINOT) a reconnu Sylvie MARJOLET (GUINOT) sur la photo 3ème A
Sylvie MARJOLET (GUINOT) a reconnu Pascal JULIEN sur la photo 3ème A
Sylvie MARJOLET (GUINOT) a ajoutÃ© Ifsic - Institut De Formation Supérieure En Informatique Et Communication Ã son parcours scolaire