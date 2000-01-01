Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (La Roche Posay)- La roche posay 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Docteur Huet- La roche posay 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Edouard Branly- Chatellerault 1983 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
PACT INTERIM - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Paris 1997 - 1998
-
MULTICOMPTA AGNC DE TRAVAIL TEMPORAIRE- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
DEMO INJECTION - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Chambly 2000 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES)
-
Vit Ã :
OUZILLY, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni
Canada - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce
-
Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES) a reconnu Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES) sur la photo 5 B
-
Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES) a reconnu StÃ©phane DORÃ‰ sur la photo 3ème A
-
Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES) a reconnu Fabienne GIRAULT sur la photo 4ème B
-
Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES) a reconnu Joel DANTON sur la photo 3ème A
-
Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES) a reconnu Sylvie BERTHON sur la photo 3ème A
-
Sylvie MORELLE (DEGENNES) a reconnu Alexia BAUDOIN sur la photo 3ème A