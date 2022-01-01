Sylvie VINTER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE RAY- Nice 1977 - 1982
-
ECOLE LA GAIRAUTINE- Nice 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE DE GAIRAUT- Nice 1982 - 1985
-
Collège J Henri Fabre- Nice 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Du Parc Impérial- Nice 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Massena- Nice 1992 - 1994
-
Ecole Nationale De L'aviation Civile- Toulouse 1994 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvie VINTER
-
Vit à :
PLAILLY, France
-
Née le :
27 mars 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Travaillant sur l'aéroport de Roissy CDG
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible