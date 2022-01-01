Thadé WASILEWSKI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-jean- Douai 1974 - 1980
-
Lycée Jean Xxiii- Roubaix 1981 - 1983
-
ICS TILLIER- Lille 1983 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
21eme Compagnie Médicale- Neustadt an der weinstrasse 1985 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
TNT INTERNATIONAL- Lesquin 1989 - 1995
-
TNT- Le blanc mesnil 1995 - 2001
-
TAT EXPRESS- Lesquin 2001 - 2004
-
TNT- Le blanc mesnil 2008 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thadé WASILEWSKI
-
Vit à :
DOURGES, France
-
Né en :
1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre commercial
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible