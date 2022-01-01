Therese ROGER (THERESE ROGER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
College Jules Ferry Neuves Maisons- Neuves maisons 1962 - 1967
-
ECOLE PIGIER NANCY- Nancy 1967 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
ETUDE DE MAITRE DITSCH NANCY- Nancy 1968 - 1971
-
CREDIT AGRICOLE LORRAINE- Nancy 1971 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Therese ROGER (THERESE ROGER)
-
Vit à :
HEILLECOURT, France
-
Née le :
22 janv. 1951 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Therese ROGER (THERESE ROGER) a ajouté ETUDE DE MAITRE DITSCH NANCY à son parcours professionnel
-
Therese ROGER (THERESE ROGER) a ajouté CREDIT AGRICOLE LORRAINE à son parcours professionnel
-
Therese ROGER (THERESE ROGER) a ajouté College Jules Ferry Neuves Maisons à son parcours scolaire
-
Therese ROGER (THERESE ROGER) a ajouté ECOLE PIGIER NANCY à son parcours scolaire