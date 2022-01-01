Thibault VANNESTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA CONSOLATION- Tourcoing 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Neuville en ferrain 1990 - 1992
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Cassel 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1995 - 1999
-
BTS IG IPR- Roubaix 1999 - 2001
-
FACULTE LIBRE DES SCIENCES- Lille 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Promod - Informaticien (Informatique)- MARCQ EN BAROEUL 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thibault VANNESTE
-
Vit à :
HALLUIN, France
-
Né le :
22 juil. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
célibataire