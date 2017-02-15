Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • FIDUCIAL EXPERTISE  - Directeur d'agence (Autre)

     -  Reims

    Expertise Comptable

    2007 - 2010

  • SEGENEST  - Directeur d'agence

     -  Longwy

    Expertise Comptable

    2010 - 2014

  • AMBITION EXPERTISE  - Expert-comptable (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Longwy 2014 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry ALCARAZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    LONGWY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    19 juin 1968 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Expert-comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

