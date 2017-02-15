RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Longwy
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-antoine- Phalsbourg 1984 - 1987
-
Université Des Sciences Sociales : Toulouse I- Toulouse
MAITRISE EONOMETRIE1987 - 1992
-
Université Robert Schuman : Strasbourg Iii- Strasbourg
DESS DROIT SOCIAL MAITRISE DROIT DES AFFAIRES2002 - 2007
-
REIMS MANAGEMENT SCHOOL- Reims
EXECUTIVE MBA2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
FIDUCIAL EXPERTISE - Directeur d'agence (Autre)- Reims
Expertise Comptable2007 - 2010
-
SEGENEST - Directeur d'agence- Longwy
Expertise Comptable2010 - 2014
-
AMBITION EXPERTISE - Expert-comptable (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Longwy 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry ALCARAZ
-
Vit Ã :
LONGWY, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 juin 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Expert-comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
