  • Keller Et Moulira  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Noisy le grand

    Géomètre-expert

    1982 - 1988

  • Matières Tp  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Arpajon sur cere 1988 - 1989

  • CABINET SAUNIER  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Le raincy

    GEEP - Géomètre sur Eurodisneyland

    1989 - 1989

  • Micros G  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Grenoble 1989 - 1990

  • Géotronics  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Collegien 1990 - 1994

  • LEICA GEOSYSTEMS  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Le pecq

    Basé à Bordeaux au Topo Center

    1995 - 2004

  • STANLEY FRANCE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Morangis 2004 - maintenant

A propos

  • Profession :

    Responsable grands comptes

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

