Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LA FONTAINE- Le raincy 1966 - 1970
-
ECOLE LA FONTAINE- Le raincy 1969 - 1975
-
Collège Louise Michel- Clichy sous bois 1974 - 1980
-
Sep Du Lycée Eugène Hénaff- Bagnolet
Section topo1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Keller Et Moulira - Technicien (Technique)- Noisy le grand
Géomètre-expert1982 - 1988
-
Matières Tp - Technicien (Technique)- Arpajon sur cere 1988 - 1989
-
CABINET SAUNIER - Technicien (Technique)- Le raincy
GEEP - Géomètre sur Eurodisneyland1989 - 1989
-
Micros G - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Grenoble 1989 - 1990
-
Géotronics - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Collegien 1990 - 1994
-
LEICA GEOSYSTEMS - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Le pecq
Basé à Bordeaux au Topo Center1995 - 2004
-
STANLEY FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Morangis 2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
30eme Groupe De Chasseur- Luneville 1986 - 1986
Parcours club
-
Ecole De Judo- Biganos 1997 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry ALEYRANGUE
-
-
Né le :
19 juin 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable grands comptes
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
