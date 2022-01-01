Thierry BELLOIR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DANIELLE CASANOVA- Echirolles 1975 - 1977
-
école Marcel David- Echirolles
CP Ã CM21977 - 1982
-
Collège Pablo Picasso- Echirolles
6Ã¨me Ã 3Ã¨me1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Des Eaux Claires- Grenoble
Bac D - Sciences de la Nature et MathÃ©matique 2nde Ã Terminale en passant 2 fois par la 1Ã¨re1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Louise Michel- Grenoble
BTS Biochimie1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Louise Michel- Grenoble
BTS Biochimie1990 - 1992
-
Iut De Statistiques Et Traitements Informatiques Des Données- Grenoble
DUT STID en annÃ©e spÃ©ciale1992 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
ENORSSA- Libourne
2 mois d'instruction et de crapahute.1993 - 1994
-
E.o.r. Administration Du Service De Sante- Lyon
2 mois d'instruction et de crapahute.1993 - 1994
-
Hospital D'instruction De Armées Desgenettes- Lyon
Au chaud pendant 11 mois Ã la CAG (Cellule Administrative de Gestion) sous les ordres d'un capitaine fÃ©minin. Que de bons souvenirs.1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Conseil Général De La Côte-d'or - Technicien (Technique)- Dijon
DiffÃ©rents postes occupÃ©s au sein du Laboratoire DÃ©partementale de la CÃ´te-d'Or (LDCO21)1994 - 2000
-
Conseil Général 21 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Dijon
-
Cg21 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Dijon
-
Conseil Général De La Côte-d'or - Informaticien (Informatique)- Dijon
Coordinateur du Point Service Informatique2001 - maintenant
-
815° Hmc - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Auxonne
Le savent-ils eux mÃªmes ?2001 - maintenant
-
ICMUB - Responsable Parc Informatique - Assistance aux Utilisateurs (Informatique)- Dijon 2015 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
RANDONNEURS DIJONNAIS- Dijon 2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry BELLOIR
-
-
NÃ© le :
19 mars 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Les tablettes de chocolat ont laissé place au nutella mais je reste toujours aussi sportif malgré l'éloignement de mes montagnes natales ...
Profession :
Je sais plus
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Laurent SOL sur la photo Moyens
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Sylvie ZANGARA sur la photo Moyens
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Cyril CIGNO sur la photo Moyens
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Eric ALLERME sur la photo Moyens
-
Thierry BELLOIR a ajoutÃ© Icmub Umr6302 Pour Le Compte Du Cnrs Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Thierry BELLOIR sur la photo Terminale D10
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Thierry BELLOIR sur la photo Grande Section
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Chrystelle CARLETTI sur la photo Grande Section
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Eric ALLERME sur la photo Grande Section
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Eric ALLERME sur la photo 1ère S09
-
Thierry BELLOIR a ajoutÃ© Icmub Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Patrick GALVIN sur la photo Terminale D10
-
Thierry BELLOIR a reconnu Eric ALLERME sur la photo Terminale D10