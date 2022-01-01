Thierry BOURDA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Lolya (Marmande)- Marmande 1981 - 1985
-
ECOLE DE BEYSSAC- Marmande 1985 - 1989
-
Collège De La Cité Scolaire- Marmande 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Val De Garonne- Marmande
serie s option math1993 - 1996
-
Faculté Des Sports- Bordeaux 1996 - 1998
Parcours club
-
TENNIS CLUB MARMANDAIS- Marmande 1981 - 2006
-
Football Club De Marmande 47- Marmande 1983 - 1995
-
Asptt Triathlon- Marmande 1994 - 2000
-
USMA- Marmande 1994 - 2000
-
ASPTT- Marmande 1995 - 1999
-
RAGASSET- Ambares et lagrave 2001 - 2002
-
U.s.martillac- Martillac 2002 - 2004
-
SAPEURS POMPIERS CUB- Bordeaux 2004 - 2006
-
SAGC- Cestas 2006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
SAPEUR POMPIER AUXILIAIRE- Bordeaux 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Sdis 33- Bordeaux 2000 - maintenant
-
Sapeur-pompier- Bordeaux 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry BOURDA
-
Vit à :
PESSAC, France
-
Né en :
1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sapeur pompier professionnel
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2