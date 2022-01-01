Thierry CATTEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHEVREMONT- Chevremont 1970 - 1973
-
LYCEE ROOSEVELT- Belfort 1974 - 1980
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1982 - 1984
-
MST EXPERT EN SYSTEMES INFORMATIQUE- Grenoble 1984 - 1987
-
Université De Franche Comté- Besancon 1987 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Nrc-cnrc- Ottawa 1992 - 1994
-
EPFL- Lausanne 1994 - 1999
-
LYSIS- Lausanne 1999 - 2002
-
LOGITECH- Romanel sur morges
Senior SW developper upto March 07 then SW manager2002 - 2009
-
Vmware- Lausanne
R&D Manager2009 - 2010
-
Agridea- Lausanne
Architecte, responsable technique développements Web .Net2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry CATTEL
-
Vit à :
LONGEVILLES MONT D'OR, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié
3 enfants
Profession :
Informaticien (SW manager)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry CATTEL a ajouté Agridea à son parcours professionnel
-
Thierry CATTEL a ajouté Vmware à son parcours professionnel