Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ETTCCI- Romorantin lanthenay
Année 1978 et 1979: Section BEP Mécanicien monteur et Section CAP Tourneur Année 1980: Section CAP outilleur1978 - 1980
IUT- Chartres
DUT Genie Industriel et Maintenance par le SEFCO2003 - 2004
BTS MAINTENANCE- Blois 2004 - 2004
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
MAUVE ET LAGARDE - Ouvrier (Production)- Romorantin lanthenay 1982 - 1982
Defense (Matra) - Ouvrier (Production)- SELLES SAINT DENIS
Monteur pyro1982 - 1989
Automobile (Matra) - Technicien (Technique)- ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY 1989 - 2004
Ch Romorantin 41200 - Technicien (Technique)- Romorantin lanthenay 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Thierry CORBEAU
Vit à :
ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France
Né le :
10 nov. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je bois un verre à votre santé
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3