Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Français René Descartes- Phnom penh
1966-1967 Classe 11Â°A avec Institutrice Mme Fredon 1967-1968 Classe 10Â°C avec Institutrice Mme Fredon1966 - 1967
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Du Stade (Luxeuil Les Bains)- Luxeuil les bains
Instituteurs CE2 et CM1 : M Cuny CM2 : M Gardaire1967 - 1971
-
Ecole Saint Jean (Rochejean)- Rochejean 1967 - 1968
-
Collège Claude Mathy- Luxeuil les bains
Mle De belfort 6Â°, M Taglia 4Â° en math1971 - 1974
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Luxeuil les bains
Mme Jouve en math en 3Â° (1Â° trimestre)1974 - 1975
-
Lycée Claude Mathy- Luxeuil
2Â°C - 1Â°C - TÂ°C avec Jean-Marie Tournier en math - Bac C1975 - 1978
-
Epa Ecole Des Pupilles De L'air- Grenoble
1978-1979 : AIR I avec M Parisel en math1978 - 1980
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Besancon
1980-1981 Math SpÃ© M' (Ã€ planoise) avec M Bourion ex polytechnicien en math1980 - 1981
-
Ecole De L'air- Salon de provence
3Â° brigade dite celle des Rois. Avec M Lambert en math.1981 - 1984
-
Université Lumière Lyon 2 - La Doua- Lyon
DESS Gestion de production (Vincent GIARD)1984 - 1985
-
I U F M Villeurbanne- Villeurbanne
CAPES en MathÃ©matiques2004 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry COUSIN
-
Vit Ã :
BRON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour chez vous.
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
