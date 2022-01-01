Thierry CZAPLICKI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU PLATEAU DU MOULIN- Conflans sainte honorine 1972 - 1977
COLLEGE JULES FERRY- Conflans sainte honorine 1975 - 1981
COLLEGE JULES FERRY- Conflans sainte honorine 1976 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
SIGNATEL- Paris 1985 - 1995
COFRATEL- Paris 1995 - 2001
COFRATEL- Chatillon 1995 - 2001
France Télécom- TOULOUSE 2001 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Thierry CZAPLICKI
Vit à :
L'ISLE JOURDAIN, France
Né le :
27 déc. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Gers France Telecom
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2