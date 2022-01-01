Thierry DIEU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry DIEU

  • Vit Ã  :

    MUSCAT, Sultanat d'Oman

  • NÃ© en :

    1967 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    I found the balance between traveling and working ,i enjoy this life c;est ma page personnel

    www.chefthierrydieu.food.officelive.com

  • Profession :

    Head department management hotel industries

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :