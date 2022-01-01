Thierry DIEU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Nohant En Gout)- Nohant en gout 1970 - 1986
Collège George Sand- Avord 1980 - 1983
CEG AVORD- Avord 1980 - 1986
Centre De Formation D'apprentis Chemin De Turly- Bourges 1982 - 1984
Hec Ecole De Gestion - Eaa Ulg- LiÃ¨ge 1987 - 1992
Ecole Primaire (Nohant En Gout)- Nohant en gout 2009 - 2010
Ecole Saint Firmin (Brecy)- Brecy 2009 - 2010
Parcours militaire
REGIMENT DE MARCHE DU TCHAD- Pontoise les noyon 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
SHERATON JUMEIRAH BEACH - Pres openiing director contruction fb (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Dubai 2000 - 2004
Chabucas Rodizio - Chef cuisinier (Production)- Houston 2002 - 2004
Relais Et Chateaux La Grappe- Chicago 2004 - 2004
Sheraton Chengdu Lido - Executive chef fb operation (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Beijing 2004 - 2005
Harbor Plaza Chongqing - Executive chef acting fb manager (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Chongqing 2006 - 2006
Novotel Xinqiao Beijing - Executive chef acting food and beverage (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Beijing 2006 - 2007
Sofitel Wanda Harbin - Director construction food and beverage (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Harbin 2007 - 2007
Beijing Grand Millenium - Construction food and beverage director pres openi (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Pekin 2007 - 2007
Green Lake Hotel And Resort - Director food and beverage (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Pekin 2008 - 2010
SHLUMBERGER SODEXO - EXECUTIVE CHEF MULTY UNIT- Houston 2010 - maintenant
Palace Of Qatar - HEAD CORPORATE OFFICE- Doha 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry DIEU
Vit Ã :
MUSCAT, Sultanat d'Oman
NÃ© en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
I found the balance between traveling and working ,i enjoy this life c;est ma page personnel
www.chefthierrydieu.food.officelive.com
Profession :
Head department management hotel industries
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Angola - Arabie Saoudite - Australie - Autriche - BiÃ©lorussie - Chine - Croatie - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Estonie - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Ghana - Hongrie - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Japon - Kazakhstan - Kenya - Kirghizistan - Lettonie - Lituanie - Malaisie - Maroc - Mongolie - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Pologne - Portugal - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Russie - Serbie - Slovaquie - Suisse - Oman - Taïwan - Tchad - TchÃ©quie - Ukraine
