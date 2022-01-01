Thierry DUPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Alsting 1985 - 1993
-
Collège Val De Sarre- Grosbliederstroff 1993 - 1998
-
CFA CAMILLE WEISS- Forbach
Boulanger1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Boulangerie Russo - Boulanger (Production)- Grosbliederstroff 1998 - 2000
-
CONTIS - Tourneur (Production)- Dudweiler 2000 - 2002
-
Halberg-guss- Saarbrucken/brebach 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry DUPONT
-
Vit à :
ALSTING, France
-
Né le :
21 août 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ouvrier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1