Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Alger
CP avec Mme Gourgeot, CE1 avec Mme Leblanc CE2 avec Mr Mallepart1966 - 1969
-
ECOLE BOBILLOT- Alger
CM1 avec Mme Vidal et CM2 avec Mr Giorgi1969 - 1971
-
Collège Pasteur- Alger 1971 - 1972
-
Lycée Descartes- Alger
5Ã¨me 91972 - 1973
-
Collège Maryse Bastie- Dole
au LycÃ©e Charles Nodier la premiÃ¨re annÃ©e pendant la construction du collÃ¨ge.1973 - 1976
-
Lycée Charles Nodier- Dole
seconde 6C - 1Ã¨re 4C - Terminale 4C - Terminale 3C1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Besancon 1980 - 1981
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1981 - 1983
-
Université De Franche Comté- Besancon
Licence SMI1983 - 1984
Parcours militaire
-
403°ra- Semoutiers montsaon
BCS instruction - informatique - cinÃ©ma1984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
SLAVA- Besancon 1986 - 1995
-
LAGRANGE VACANCES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1995 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry FAIVRE
-
Vit Ã :
PLAISIR, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 fÃ©vr. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
