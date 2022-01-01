Thierry FAUCHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • CSME

     -  Epinay sur seine

    2 annÃ©es comme pupille, avec mon pÃ¨re comme dirigeant et directeur sportif...

    1968 - 1970

  • Mjc Des Presles

     -  Epinay sur seine

    Professeur de guitare

    1983 - 1988

Parcours militaire

  • Base Aérienne 726

     -  Nimes

    E.S.O

    1975 - 1975

  • Ba 105

     -  Evreux

    E.S.O

    1975 - 1976

  • Ba 273

     -  Romorantin lanthenay

    Sous-Officier d'active

    1976 - 1980

  • Eaa 602

     -  Romorantin lanthenay

    Sous-Officier d' active

    1976 - 1980

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry FAUCHARD

  • Vit Ã  :

    PARIS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    11 aoÃ»t 1958 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Compositeur

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :