Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALEXANDRE DUMAS- Epinay sur seine 1963 - 1969
-
Collège Georges Martin- Epinay sur seine 1969 - 1973
Parcours club
-
CSME- Epinay sur seine
2 annÃ©es comme pupille, avec mon pÃ¨re comme dirigeant et directeur sportif...1968 - 1970
-
Mjc Des Presles- Epinay sur seine
Professeur de guitare1983 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 726- Nimes
E.S.O1975 - 1975
-
Ba 105- Evreux
E.S.O1975 - 1976
-
Ba 273- Romorantin lanthenay
Sous-Officier d'active1976 - 1980
-
Eaa 602- Romorantin lanthenay
Sous-Officier d' active1976 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry FAUCHARD
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 aoÃ»t 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Compositeur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Kenya - Madagascar - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
