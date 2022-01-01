Thierry GRISOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Communauté Urbaine Strasbourg  - Officier sapeur-pompier (Autre)

     -  Strasbourg 1991 - 1992

  • Sdis 11  - Officier sapeur-pompier (Autre)

     -  Narbonne 1992 - 1998

  • Sdis34  - Officier sapeur-pompier (Autre)

     -  Montpellier 1998 - 2000

  • Sdis 66  - Officier sapeur-pompier (Autre)

     -  Perpignan 2000 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thierry GRISOT

  • Vit à :

    PERPIGNAN, France

  • Né le :

    16 juil. 1964 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Sapeur-pompier

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages