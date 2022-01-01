Thierry JAILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Ste Angèle- Beaujeu
5 Ã¨me, 4 Ã¨me et 3 Ã¨me1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Horticole- Dardilly
BEP PEPINIERES1982 - 1984
Parcours club
-
Discothèque L'écureuil- Bellegarde en forez 1983 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
MEILLAND RICHARDIER - Responsable achats (Commercial)- Tassin la demi lune 1988 - 2010
-
MEILLAND RICHARDIER - Chef produits (Commercial)- Diemoz 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry JAILLET
-
Vit Ã :
MESSIMY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef produit
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry JAILLET a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 28 décembre
-
Thierry JAILLET a ajoutÃ© Meilland Richardier Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thierry JAILLET a ajoutÃ© Meilland Richardier Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thierry JAILLET a ajoutÃ© Discothèque L'écureuil Ã son parcours sportif