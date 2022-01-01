Thierry JANVIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
JUDO CLUB- Le grand quevilly 1970 - 1980
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Texcier- Le grand quevilly 1972 - 1978
-
ECOLE PIGIER- Rouen 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Claude Bernard- Le grand quevilly 2006 - 2007
Parcours militaire
-
61ème Regiment D'artillerie- Morhange 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Ateliers (SNCF)- SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY 1982 - maintenant
-
Ateliers (SNCF) - Magasin (Production)- SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY 1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry JANVIER
-
Vit à :
CANTELEU, France
-
Né en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent sncf
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
