Thierry KLEIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA BASTIDE- Limoges 1966 - 1970
-
Collège Guy De Maupassant- Limoges 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Professionnel Raoul Dautry- Limoges 1974 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
99 Ri- Sathonay camp 1977 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry KLEIN
-
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Attache commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry KLEIN a reconnu Annie FAUCHER (ESPUNA) sur la photo 5° OU 4°
-
Thierry KLEIN a reconnu Annie FAUCHER (MORIN) sur la photo 5° OU 4°
-
Thierry KLEIN a reconnu Christian LAROUSSERIE sur la photo 5° OU 4°
-
Thierry KLEIN a reconnu Thierry KLEIN sur la photo 5° OU 4°
-
Thierry KLEIN a reconnu Annie BESSE (FAUCHER) sur la photo 5° OU 4°