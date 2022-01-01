RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Nazaire
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHATEAU SUD- Reze 1967 - 1968
-
Collège Petite Lande- Reze 1968 - 1971
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 1972 - 1975
-
LYCEE ENNA- Nantes 1975 - 1976
Parcours club
-
Asbr Handball- Reze 1973 - 1978
-
Asptt Paris Handball- Paris 1979 - 1982
-
Asptt Michelet Handball Corpo- Paris 1979 - 1982
-
Saint Marc Handball- Saint nazaire 1982 - 1983
-
Snos Handball- Saint nazaire 1983 - 1984
-
Asptt Saint Nazaire Football- Saint nazaire 1984 - 1997
-
Saint Marc Handball Et Trignac Handball- Saint nazaire 1985 - 1989
-
Asbr Handball- Reze 1991 - 1993
-
Police La Baule Football Corpo- La baule escoublac 1998 - 2002
Parcours militaire
-
54 Ra- Verdun 1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
LU NANTES- Nantes 1977 - 1978
-
Michelin-
niort clermont reze1978 - 1978
-
Francetelecom- Paris 1978 - 1982
-
Orange - Technicien de soutien référent (multimédias) (Technique)- Saint nazaire 1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry LE BESCOP
-
Vit à :
SAINT NAZAIRE, France
-
Né le :
9 juin 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien orange
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
