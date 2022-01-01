Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • LU NANTES

     -  Nantes 1977 - 1978

  • Michelin

     - 

    niort clermont reze

    1978 - 1978

  • Francetelecom

     -  Paris 1978 - 1982

  • Orange  - Technicien de soutien référent (multimédias) (Technique)

     -  Saint nazaire 1982 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thierry LE BESCOP

  • Vit à :

    SAINT NAZAIRE, France

  • Né le :

    9 juin 1956 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien orange

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voitures

    Voyages