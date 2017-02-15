RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle au Havre
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEHAN DE GROUCHY- Le havre 1968 - 1972
-
ECOLE CHARLES VICTOIRE- Le havre 1972 - 1973
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Le havre 1973 - 1978
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre
Seconde et premiÃ¨re C1978 - 1981
-
Lycée Claude Monet- Le havre
BAC D1981 - 1983
-
Faculté Des Sciences- Mont saint aignan
PCEM I1983 - 1984
-
DUT INFORMATIQUE- Le havre 1984 - 1987
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre
DUT Informatique1984 - 1987
Parcours club
-
Handisport- Le havre
Handisport Natation : 1er titre de Champion de France en 1981, Champion du Monde en 1986 et 19901972 - 1990
-
ENTENTE NAUTIQUE CAENNAISE- Caen
Handisport Natation : Champion d'Europe en 1991, Olympique en 19921990 - 1993
-
CLUB NAUTIQUE HAVRAIS- Le havre
Natation maÃ®tres2015 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
GDF (Gdf Suez) - Informaticien (Informatique)- HEROUVILLE SAINT CLAIR
Correspondant informatique1993 - 1999
-
Gaz De France Groupe Gazier Normandie - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Rouen
DÃ©veloppeur en tÃ©lÃ©travail au Havre1999 - 2002
-
GDF (Gdf Suez) - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- SAINT OUEN
DÃ©veloppeur en tÃ©lÃ©travail au Havre2002 - 2011
-
GRTGAZ - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Nantes
En tÃ©lÃ©travail au Havre2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry LE GLOANIC
-
Vit Ã :
LE HAVRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 mai 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Argentine - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - - - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - SuÃ¨de
