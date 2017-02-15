Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle au Havre

Thierry LE GLOANIC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • Handisport

     -  Le havre

    Handisport Natation : 1er titre de Champion de France en 1981, Champion du Monde en 1986 et 1990

    1972 - 1990

  • ENTENTE NAUTIQUE CAENNAISE

     -  Caen

    Handisport Natation : Champion d'Europe en 1991, Olympique en 1992

    1990 - 1993

  • CLUB NAUTIQUE HAVRAIS

     -  Le havre

    Natation maÃ®tres

    2015 - maintenant

Parcours entreprise

  • GDF (Gdf Suez)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  HEROUVILLE SAINT CLAIR

    Correspondant informatique

    1993 - 1999

  • Gaz De France Groupe Gazier Normandie  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Rouen

    DÃ©veloppeur en tÃ©lÃ©travail au Havre

    1999 - 2002

  • GDF (Gdf Suez)  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  SAINT OUEN

    DÃ©veloppeur en tÃ©lÃ©travail au Havre

    2002 - 2011

  • GRTGAZ  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Nantes

    En tÃ©lÃ©travail au Havre

    2011 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry LE GLOANIC

  • Vit Ã  :

    LE HAVRE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 mai 1963 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :