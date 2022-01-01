RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Bernard
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE- Le boupere 1972 - 1981
Collège Gaston Chaissac- Pouzauges 1981 - 1985
Lycée Georges Clémenceau- Chantonnay 1985 - 1988
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- La roche sur yon 1988 - 1990
G.e.a.- La roche sur yon 1990 - 1993
Antenne De L'iut De Nantes- La roche sur yon 1990 - 1993
Parcours militaire
503 Regiment De Train- La rochelle 1994 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
Ets Jean Routhiau - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Saint fulgent 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Thierry LE LANN
Vit à :
LE BERNARD, France
Né le :
23 janv. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Thierry LE LANN a reconnu Thierry LE LANN sur la photo 1ere Gb
Thierry LE LANN a reconnu Thierry LE LANN sur la photo 1ere Gb
Thierry LE LANN a reconnu Thierry LE LANN sur la photo 1ere S
Thierry LE LANN a reconnu Thierry LE LANN sur la photo seconde C