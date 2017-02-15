Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • INSTITUT DE SOUDURE

     -  Villepinte

    Inspecteur itinÃ©rant en France et Ã  l'Ã©tranger (raffinage/chimie/pÃ©trochimie)

    2002 - 2012

  • INSTITUT DE SOUDURE

     -  Port de bouc

    Inspecteur itinÃ©rant

    2012 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry LE ROUX

  • Vit Ã  :

    PORT-DE-BOUC (13110), France

  • NÃ© le :

    23 janv. 1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Inspecteur usines SEVESO

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    Australie - Canada - Danemark - Fidji - Iles Falkand - Irlande - Islande - Japon - ÃŽles Salomon - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Terres australes et antarctiques franÃ§aises