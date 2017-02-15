RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Port-de-Bouc
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Kerveguen (Plabennec)- Plabennec
CM2 (1991) CM1 (1990) CE2 (1989) CE1 (1988) CP (1987) Grd section (1986) Moy section (1985) ptt section (1983)1983 - 1992
-
Collège Kerichen- Brest
6iÃ¨me 4 (1992) 5iÃ¨me 4 (1993) 4iÃ¨me 4 (1994) 3iÃ¨me 1 (1995)1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Industriel Vauban- Brest
Bac STI (structure mÃ©talique) en 1999 BTS ROC (Chaudronnerie) en 20011996 - 2001
-
INSTITUT DE SOUDURE- Yutz
17iÃ¨me promotion EAPS2001 - 2002
Parcours club
-
STADE PLABENNECOIS FOOTBALL- Plabennec 1987 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
INSTITUT DE SOUDURE- Villepinte
Inspecteur itinÃ©rant en France et Ã l'Ã©tranger (raffinage/chimie/pÃ©trochimie)2002 - 2012
-
INSTITUT DE SOUDURE- Port de bouc
Inspecteur itinÃ©rant2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry LE ROUX
-
Vit Ã :
PORT-DE-BOUC (13110), France
-
NÃ© le :
23 janv. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Inspecteur usines SEVESO
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Luxembourg - - Pays-Bas - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie - Vanuatu
Australie - Canada - Danemark - Fidji - Iles Falkand - Irlande - Islande - Japon - ÃŽles Salomon - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Terres australes et antarctiques franÃ§aises
-
