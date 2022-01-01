RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Caen
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES VERDINS- Saint doulchard 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Louis Armand- Saint doulchard 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Alain-fournier- Bourges 1980 - 1983
-
DUT INFORMATIQUE- Le havre 1983 - 1985
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre 1983 - 1985
-
MST IAPI- Tours 1986 - 1988
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1986 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry LEPINARD
-
Vit Ã :
CAEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 sept. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
BÃ©nin - Canada - Colombie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - - Italie - Maroc - - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
-
