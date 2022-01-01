RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Sainte Croix- Le mans 1981 - 1982
-
SAINT CHARLES- Le mans 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée Saint-charles- Le mans 1982 - 1984
-
Lpo Saint-charles- Le mans 1982 - 1984
Parcours militaire
-
Etat Major 3éme Corps D'armée- Lille 1982 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Sopra - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 2004 - 2006
-
LOGIN - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint jean 2006 - 2007
-
Citra - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montbonnot 2007 - 2007
-
LOGIN - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint jean 2008 - maintenant
-
La Domaniale- Paris 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry LEROUX
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
22 déc. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Association savelilou
https://fr-fr.facebook.com/savelilou/
Responsable comptable immobilier
Profession :
Responsable comptable
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2