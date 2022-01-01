Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

Thierry LEROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sopra  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 2004 - 2006

  • LOGIN  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint jean 2006 - 2007

  • Citra  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Montbonnot 2007 - 2007

  • LOGIN  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint jean 2008 - maintenant

  • La Domaniale

     -  Paris 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thierry LEROUX

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    22 déc. 1965 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Association savelilou
    https://fr-fr.facebook.com/savelilou/
    Responsable comptable immobilier

  • Profession :

    Responsable comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages