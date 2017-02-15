Thierry LIONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Lyon 1968 - 1973
-
PENSIONNAT ST LOUIS- Lyon 1973 - 1975
-
Collège Chaponnay- Lyon 1975 - 1978
-
ORT- Lyon
BEP / CAP Ã©lectromÃ©canique1978 - 1980
-
CFTSAA- Cazaux
SÃ©curitÃ© incendie, sauvetage et NRBC1981 - 1981
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE SOUS OFFICIERS- Nimes 1980 - 1980
-
EFFC- Nimes 1981 - 1981
-
Cftsaa - Formation Pompiers De L'air- Cazaux 1981 - 1981
-
Ba 901 Ssis ( Pompiers )- Drachenbronn birlenbach 1981 - 1987
-
ERT- Drachenbronn birlenbach 1987 - 1991
-
Ba 115- Orange 1991 - 1998
-
Base Aérienne 278 Ambérieu En Bugey- Amberieu en bugey 1998 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
-
Armée De L'air - Militaire (Autre)- Nimes 1980 - 1981
-
Armee De L'air - Militaire (Autre)- Cazaux 1981 - 1981
-
Armee De L'air - Militaire (Autre)- Drachenbronn birlenbach 1981 - 1991
-
Armee De L'air - Militaire (Autre)- Orange 1991 - 1998
-
Armée De L'air - Militaire (Autre)- Amberieu en bugey 1998 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry LIONNET
-
Vit Ã :
PORTO-VECCHIO, France
-
NÃ© en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Logistique technique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry LIONNET a reconnu Didier LIMEUL sur la photo Formation d'avril à octobre 1981
-
Thierry LIONNET a reconnu Ã©ric BODÃ‰NÃˆS sur la photo Formation d'avril à octobre 1981
-
Thierry LIONNET a reconnu Thierry LIONNET sur la photo Formation d'avril à octobre 1981
-
Thierry LIONNET a reconnu William BRABANT sur la photo Formation d'avril à octobre 1981
-
Thierry LIONNET a reconnu Thierry LIONNET sur la photo CP
-
Thierry LIONNET a reconnu Michel BLANC sur la photo CP
-
Thierry LIONNET a reconnu Bernard MOUTERDE sur la photo CP