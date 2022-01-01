Thierry LONCLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
CLAUDE MONET- Bougival 1965 - 1971
Collège Pasteur- La celle saint cloud 1978 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
Restaurant Chez Les Anges - Apprenti (Autre)- Paris 1979 - 1981
La Barriere De Neuilly- Paris
Commis de cuisine1981 - 1982
LE CAMELIA- Bougival
Commis 11982 - 1983
Jc Balzard- Vaucresson
Patisserie-Traiteur1983 - 1984
HOTEL LA BONNE ETAPE- Chateau arnoux saint auban
Chef de Partie1984 - 1985
La Pescaille- Geneve
Chef de Partie1985 - 1986
Chateau Pyrenee Restaurant- Denver
Sous Chef1986 - 1988
Westin- Singapour
Chef de Cuisine en charge du restaurant gastronomique Palm Grill1988 - 1992
Crown Princess Hotel- Kuala lumpur
Executive Sous Chef1992 - 1993
LANDMARK HOTEL - Executive sous chef- Bangkok 1993 - 1995
Westin Banyan Tree - Executive Chef- Bangkok 1996 - 1998
Pathumwan Princess Hotel - Executive Chef- Bangkok 1998 - 2001
Westin Hotel - Executive Chef- Chiang mai 2001 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry LONCLE
Vit Ã :
BANGKOK-THAILAND, Thaïlande
NÃ© en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Executive Chef
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Laos - Luxembourg - Malaisie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
