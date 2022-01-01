Thierry LUTTENBACHER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Ventron)- Ventron 1974 - 1982
-
Collège Charlemagne- Cornimont 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Béchamps- Remiremont 1986 - 1991
-
FACULTE DES LETTRES ET DES SCIENCES HUMAINES- Nancy 1991 - 1992
-
Université De Haute-alsace : Mulhouse- Mulhouse 1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry LUTTENBACHER
-
Vit à :
SAINT-ÉTIENNE-LES-REMIREMONT, France
-
Né le :
15 nov. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Thierry LUTTENBACHER a ajouté Université De Haute-alsace : Mulhouse à son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry LUTTENBACHER a ajouté FACULTE DES LETTRES ET DES SCIENCES HUMAINES à son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry LUTTENBACHER a ajouté Lycée Béchamps à son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry LUTTENBACHER a ajouté Collège Charlemagne à son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry LUTTENBACHER a ajouté Ecole Du Centre (Ventron) à son parcours scolaire