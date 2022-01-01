Thierry MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT BAYET- Valence 1968 - 1974
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Valence 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Camille Vernet- Valence 1978 - 1981
-
IUT BIOLOGIE APPLIQUEE- Villeurbanne 1981 - 1983
-
Iut Biologie Appliquée- Villeurbanne 1981 - 1983
-
Ecole Normale- Valence 1983 - 1986
Parcours club
-
FOOTBALL CLUB VALENCE- Valence 1975 - 1983
Parcours associatif
-
Football Club De Valence- Valence 1975 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry MARTINEZ
-
Vit à :
ANNEYRON, France
-
Né le :
19 mars 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
