Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Marengo (Roanne)- Roanne 1973 - 1981
Lycée Jean Puy- Roanne 1982 - 1990
Iut De Saint Etienne - Genie Mecanique Et Producti- Saint etienne 1990 - 1992
Parcours club
ASR ROANNE FOOT- Roanne 1976 - 1984
TENNIS CLUB MABLY- Mably 1985 - 1995
OLYMPIQUE LE COTEAU FOOT- Le coteau 1993 - 1997
Fcg Gueugnon Tennis- Gueugnon 1996 - maintenant
Us Rigny-sur-arroux Foot- Rigny sur arroux 1997 - 2000
US MARCIGNY FOOT- Marcigny 2001 - 2009
ASPC FOOT LOISIR- Pouilly sous charlieu 2009 - maintenant
FCLS LOIRE SORN- Pouilly sous charlieu 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
608 Eme Carms Rastat Allemagne- Rastatt 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
Aperam Gueugnon- Gueugnon 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Thierry MENAGER
Vit à :
MARCIGNY, France
Né le :
18 juin 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
