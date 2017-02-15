RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Savigny-sur-Orge
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECCIP ARMAND MOISANT- Paris 1980 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
FUSCO SA - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Bonneuil sur marne
Administratif1984 - 1984
-
2g Diffusion - Commercial (Commercial)- Corbeil
Commercial1986 - 1986
-
JC SOMMIER SA - Commercial (Commercial)- Saint fargeau ponthierry
Commercial1987 - 1987
-
Brette Assurances - Commercial (Commercial)- Draveil
Commercial et chargÃ© de clientÃ¨le1987 - 2007
-
COGESSUR - ChargÃ© de clientÃ¨le (Commercial)- Evry
Commercial et chargÃ© de clientÃ¨le2007 - 2008
-
DE CLARENS ET FILS - ChargÃ© de clientÃ¨le (Commercial)- Paris
DÃ©partement Particuliers et PME2008 - 2014
-
ATOUTSERV - SERVICES AUX ENTREPRISES (Commercial)- Savigny sur orge 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry MIGEON
-
Vit Ã :
SAVIGNY-SUR-ORGE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
30 après ma sortie de l'ECCIP et après une carrière d'assureur d'entreprises depuis 1987, j'entame un changement de vie radical, avec un divorce et la création de mon entreprise en 2015 ! La vie est notre bien le plus précieux !!!!
Profession :
Services divers aux entreprises
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry MIGEON a ajoutÃ© ECCIP ARMAND MOISANT Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry MIGEON a reconnu Thierry MIGEON sur la photo 2ème Année G
-
-
Thierry MIGEON a ajoutÃ© Atoutserv Ã son parcours professionnel