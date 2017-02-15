Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Savigny-sur-Orge

Thierry MIGEON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • FUSCO SA  - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)

     -  Bonneuil sur marne

    Administratif

    1984 - 1984

  • 2g Diffusion  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Corbeil

    Commercial

    1986 - 1986

  • JC SOMMIER SA  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint fargeau ponthierry

    Commercial

    1987 - 1987

  • Brette Assurances  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Draveil

    Commercial et chargÃ© de clientÃ¨le

    1987 - 2007

  • COGESSUR  - ChargÃ© de clientÃ¨le (Commercial)

     -  Evry

    Commercial et chargÃ© de clientÃ¨le

    2007 - 2008

  • DE CLARENS ET FILS  - ChargÃ© de clientÃ¨le (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    DÃ©partement Particuliers et PME

    2008 - 2014

  • ATOUTSERV  - SERVICES AUX ENTREPRISES (Commercial)

     -  Savigny sur orge 2015 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry MIGEON

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAVIGNY-SUR-ORGE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    30 après ma sortie de l'ECCIP et après une carrière d'assureur d'entreprises depuis 1987, j'entame un changement de vie radical, avec un divorce et la création de mon entreprise en 2015 ! La vie est notre bien le plus précieux !!!!

  • Profession :

    Services divers aux entreprises

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :