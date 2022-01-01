RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Sarzeau
Thierry MUNIGLIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
INSTITUT LES FONTAINES- Vernon 1967 - 1969
-
Collège Le Prieuré- Maisons laffitte 1970 - 1976
Parcours militaire
-
LE VENDEEN- Toulon 1975 - 1976
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry MUNIGLIA
-
Vit Ã :
SARZEAU, France
-
NÃ© le :
14 avril 1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bjr, si nous nous sommes connu... faites moi signe
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry MUNIGLIA a reconnu Annie DENIAUX sur la photo 3ème
-
Thierry MUNIGLIA a reconnu Thierry MUNIGLIA sur la photo 3ème
-
Thierry MUNIGLIA a reconnu Thierry MUNIGLIA sur la photo 3ème