Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Veolia Eau (Veolia)

     -  JOUE LES TOURS 2001 - 2006

  • SIVEER  - OpÃ©rateur Hydrocureur et agent clientÃ¨le terrain (Technique)

     -  Poitiers 2007 - 2007

  • SIVEER  - Technicien rÃ©seau (Technique)

     -  Poitiers 2007 - 2007

  • SOMAINTEL NCI  - Technicien informatique (Technique)

     -  Rennes 2009 - 2009

  • SPIE COMMUNICATIONS  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Toulouse 2010 - 2010

  • Alliance Support Services  - Technicien dÃ©ploiement (Informatique)

     -  Les ulis 2010 - 2010

  • Computacenter  - Technicien dÃ©ploiement (Informatique)

     -  VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2010 - 2011

  • Prodware C2a  - Technicien dÃ©ploiement (Informatique)

     -  Douvrin 2010 - 2010

  • Atos Origin (Atos)  - Techncien dÃ©ploiement (Informatique)

     -  NANTES 2011 - 2011

  • Econocom (Osiatis)  - Technicien support de proximitÃ© (Informatique)

     -  NANTES

    Technicien support de proximitÃ©

    2013 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry PACHET

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHATELLERAULT, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1969 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Toujours fidèle à Châtellerault,et heureux de retrouver d'anciennes connaissances.

  • Profession :

    Technicien d'assistance en informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :