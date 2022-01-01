RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã ChÃ¢tellerault ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans la Vienne les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Clément Krebs- Chatellerault 1973 - 1975
-
Ecole Jean Zay (Chatellerault)- Chatellerault 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Jean Macé- Chatellerault 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Le Verger- Chatellerault
C.A.P Electrotechnique1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Edouard Branly- Chatellerault 1988 - 1992
-
LETS BRANLY- Chatellerault
BTS Electrotechnique TSE1 et TSE21993 - 1995
-
AFPA- Chatellerault
Technicien d'assistance en informatique2007 - 2008
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 123 - Bricy- Orleans
AVT1992 - 1992
-
Base Aérienne- Chateaudun
AVT1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Veolia Eau (Veolia)- JOUE LES TOURS 2001 - 2006
-
SIVEER - OpÃ©rateur Hydrocureur et agent clientÃ¨le terrain (Technique)- Poitiers 2007 - 2007
-
SIVEER - Technicien rÃ©seau (Technique)- Poitiers 2007 - 2007
-
SOMAINTEL NCI - Technicien informatique (Technique)- Rennes 2009 - 2009
-
SPIE COMMUNICATIONS - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Toulouse 2010 - 2010
-
Alliance Support Services - Technicien dÃ©ploiement (Informatique)- Les ulis 2010 - 2010
-
Computacenter - Technicien dÃ©ploiement (Informatique)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2010 - 2011
-
Prodware C2a - Technicien dÃ©ploiement (Informatique)- Douvrin 2010 - 2010
-
Atos Origin (Atos) - Techncien dÃ©ploiement (Informatique)- NANTES 2011 - 2011
-
Econocom (Osiatis) - Technicien support de proximitÃ© (Informatique)- NANTES
Technicien support de proximitÃ©2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry PACHET
-
Vit Ã :
CHATELLERAULT, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Toujours fidèle à Châtellerault,et heureux de retrouver d'anciennes connaissances.
Profession :
Technicien d'assistance en informatique
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
