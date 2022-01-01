Thierry Patrick TIMS -BEMBA (BEMBA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Conseiller techniques Fédérale FFBB

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages