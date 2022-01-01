Thierry POTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LOURDES- Tourcoing 1969 - 1975
-
Collège Cardinal Liénart- Tourcoing 1976 - 1979
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1979 - 1982
Parcours club
-
JEUNE GARDE TOURCOING- Tourcoing 1972 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Transcap- Lille 1984 - 1986
-
Bourgey Montreuil- La madeleine 1989 - 1992
-
Transport Germain- Lesquin 1992 - 2000
-
SNTN CALBERSON- Lomme 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry POTIER
-
Vit à :
COURRIERES, France
-
Né le :
14 févr. 1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Affreteur