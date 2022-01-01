Thierry ROLLAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école- Velaux 1962 - 1971
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Berre l'etang 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Marseille 1975 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry ROLLAND
-
Vit Ã :
VELAUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
25 mars 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant aix vauvenargues
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry ROLLAND a reconnu Thierry ROLLAND sur la photo BTS FM
-
Thierry ROLLAND a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jean Perrin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry ROLLAND a ajoutÃ© Collège Fernand Léger Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry ROLLAND a ajoutÃ© école Ã son parcours scolaire