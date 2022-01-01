Thierry SCHUSTER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ELEONORE- Strasbourg 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Kléber- Strasbourg 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1984 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry SCHUSTER
-
Vit à :
SCEAUX, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Thierry SCHUSTER a reconnu Thierry SCHUSTER sur la photo 3e 7
-
Thierry SCHUSTER a ajouté Lycée Kléber à son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry SCHUSTER a ajouté Collège Kléber à son parcours scolaire
-
Thierry SCHUSTER a ajouté ECOLE ELEONORE à son parcours scolaire